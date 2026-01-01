My account
Sign up and register your product to confirm your warranty and get instant access to product tips and support, all in one place.
One account for all things Philips home appliances
A personal account helps you track your warranty and gives instant access to everything you need to know about your Philips home appliances, including user manuals, how-to guides and maintenance tips. You can use the same account to access the HomeID app.
One account for all things Philips home appliances
Warranty confirmation
See your warranty and get fast repairs or replacements when needed.
Manuals & how-to guides
Easily access the user manual, step-by-step guides and product tips.
Maintenance tips
Get helpful tips to keep your appliance working at its best
Personal support
Use our self-service tools or get direct advice from a Philips Expert.
Save time, enjoy life
Take two minutes to register and get lifetime support from Philips.