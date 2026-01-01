Use and care support for your product
Philips AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum & Wash 9000 Series
Register your product to confirm your warranty, stay informed and get tailored support.
Find answers about your product
- How to assemble my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?
- What type of water can I use for my Philips Aquatrio Vacuum Cleaner?
- Can the water tanks of my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner be cleaned in the dishwasher?
- Are accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
- When to replace the brushes and filters of my AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?
- What does the icon on my Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner display mean?
- Can I use my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner on all floors, carpets and rugs?
- Can I replace the battery of my Philips AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner?
- Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
- How long should I charge my Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner?
- How to clean my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner after use
Fix a problem
Troubleshooting for your Philips AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum & Wash 9000 Series.
- My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power
- My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner produces a loud or unusual sound
- My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner leaks water
- My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner leaves water traces on the floor
- My Philips AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner shows an error code
- There is no water coming out of my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner
- What does the information code on my Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner display mean?
- My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner runs out of battery quickly
Get in touch with our support team
Sign up and enjoy 10%* off your first order
Sign up to receive news and offers.
By sharing email address with us, you agree to receive personalized offers, inspiring content, device tips, and information about our latest innovations. Read more.
*Valid for first-time subscribers for their first purchase