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Philips HomeRun Vacuum and Mop Robot 9000 Series
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How to use Philips HomeRun Vacuum and Mop Robot 9000 Series
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Find answers about your product
- How to use my Philips HomeRun 9000 Series Vacuum and Wash Robot for the first time
- How to create and manage maps for my Philips HomeRun 9000 Series Vacuum and Wash Robot
- How to get the best cleaning result with my Philips HomeRun 9000 Series Vacuum and Wash Robot?
- Is the water tank of my Philips HomeRun 9000 Series Vacuum and Wash Robot dishwasher safe?
- How and when should I replace the dust bag of my Philips HomeRun 9000 Series Vacuum and Wash Robot?
- Can I use another detergent with my Philips HomeRun 9000 or 5000 Series Robot?
Fix a problem
Troubleshooting for your Philips HomeRun Vacuum and Mop Robot 9000 Series.
- My Philips HomeRun 9000 Series Vacuum and Wash Robot does not return to the station
- My Philips HomeRun 9000 Series Vacuum and Wash Robot is not charging
- My HomeRun 9000 Series Vacuum and Wash Robot does not clean dark floors
- My Philips HomeRun 9000 Series Vacuum and Wash Robot does not clean properly
- Suction of my Philips HomeRun 9000 Series vacuum and wash Robot drops after while in MAX mode
- I cannot update my Philips HomeRun 9000 Series vacuum and wash Robot
- My Philips HomeRun 9000 Series vacuum and wash Robot App shows an error
- My Philips HomeRun 9000 Series vacuum and wash Robot leaks during self-cleaning
- The buttons on my Philips HomeRun 9000 Series Vacuum and Wash Robot do not work
- The voice messages of my Philips HomeRun 9000 Series Vacuum and Wash Robot do not match the App
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