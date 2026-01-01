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HomeRun 6000 Series Vacuum and Mop Robot
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- How to create and manage maps in my Philips HomeRun app?
- How to get the best cleaning result with my Philips HomeRun robot vacuum cleaner
- How to first use my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot
- How to clean my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot?
- Is the water tank of My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot dishwasher safe?
Fix a problem
Troubleshooting for your HomeRun 6000 Series Vacuum and Mop Robot.
- How to clean dark floors with my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot
- My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot does not return to the station
- My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot is not charging
- My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot does not clean properly
- My Philips HomeRun robot vacuum cleaner gets stuck
- My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot is not connecting to Philips HomeRun App
- The mop of my Philips HomeRun 6000 Series vacuum cleaner robot is not cleaned
- The orange LED of my Philips HomeRun 6000 Series vacuum cleaner robot flashes
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