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1000 Series Handheld Steamer
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Troubleshooting for your 1000 Series Handheld Steamer.
- My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
- The handle of my Philips Garment Steamer vibrates or produces a pumping sound
- Water droplets drip from the head of my Philips Garment Steamer
- My Philips Garment Steamer does not produce steam
- My Philips Garment Steamer produces a noise and steam after use
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