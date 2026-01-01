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PerfectCare 9000 Series Steam generator iron
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Troubleshooting for your PerfectCare 9000 Series Steam generator iron.
- My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
- The steam boost in my Philips Steam Generator Iron is not working
- My Philips Steam Generator Iron is leaking from the soleplate
- My ironing board is wet and I see water on the floor
- My Philips Steam Generator Iron makes a pumping sound and/or a metallic rattling sound
- The ActiveSense camera of my Philips Steam Generator Iron is dirty
- The ActiveSense sensor of my Philips Steam Generator Iron is not working
- The steam comes out of my Philips Steam Generator Iron in resting position
- My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not produce any steam
- My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not de-wrinkle during vertical steaming
- Water/steam leaks from the de-calc knob and under the base of my Philips Steam Generator Iron
- My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not heat up anymore
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