Use and care support for your product
5000 Series Wireless Spotlight Camera
Register your product to confirm your warranty, stay informed and get tailored support.
How to use 5000 Series Wireless Spotlight Camera
Get the most out of your appliance in no time.
Find answers about your product
- What SD cards are compatible with my Philips Home Safety Camera/Doorbell?
- Can I view the videos of my Philips Home Safety Camera remotely?
- How secure is my data when I use my Philips Home Safety Camera?
- How to access my Philips Home Safety camera's feed on multiple devices
- How can I reset and pair my Philips Home Safety Camera/Doorbell again?
- I cannot connect my Philips Home Safety Camera/Doorbell to my Wi-Fi
- What are the Mode settings of my Philips Home Safety Camera/Doorbell?
- What are the Wi-Fi requirements for my Philips Home Safety Camera/Doorbell?
- How do Movement/AI Detection of my Philips Wireless Doorbell/Spotlight Camera work?
- How far can my Philips Home Safety Camera/Doorbell be from my router?
- How to exclude an area from my Philips Wireless Doorbell/Spotlight Camera
- How to use Biometric authentication on my Philips Home Safety app
- What are the storage options for my Philips Home Safety Camera/Doorbell?
- What is the Tamper Alarm on my Philips Wireless Doorbell/Spotlight Camera?
- How to receive push notifications for my Philips Doorbell and Wireless Spotlight Cameras
- Where is my Philips Home Safety App available?
- Critical Home Safety App update for my Philips Home Safety Cameras
- How to install my Philips Wireless Spotlight Camera
Fix a problem
Troubleshooting for your 5000 Series Wireless Spotlight Camera.
- I cannot find out whether my WiFi network is 2.4GHz/5GHz
- My Philips Wireless Spotlight Camera/Video Doorbell does not turn on
- I receive too many notifications from my Philips Wireless Doorbell/Spotlight Camera
- My Philips Home Safety Camera/Doorbell is already paired to another account
- What does the light on my Philips Wireless Spotlight Camera mean?
Get in touch with our support team
Sign up and enjoy 10%* off your first order
Sign up to receive news and offers.
By sharing email address with us, you agree to receive personalized offers, inspiring content, device tips, and information about our latest innovations. Read more.
*Valid for first-time subscribers for their first purchase