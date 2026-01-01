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Series 5000 Blender Core
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- What is the small lid of my Philips Blender jar for?
- Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
- How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
- Is the Philips Filter (HR3212) compatible with my Philips Blender?
- What accessory works best with the program of my Philips Blender
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