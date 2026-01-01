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Viva Collection Juicer
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- What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
- Can I juice citrus fruits with my Philips juicer?
- Can I juice all kind of produce with my Philips juicer?
- Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
- The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
- How to assemble and disassemble my Philips Juicer
- How do I prepare fruits and vegetables for my Philips Juicer?
- Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
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