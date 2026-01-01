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How do I get started with my Philips Airfryer?

What materials and coatings are used in my Philips Airfryer?

Why does my Philips Airfryer beep during cooking?

Can more than one person connect to a Philips Kitchen Device?

How to use Alexa Assistant with my Philips Airfryer

Which frozen fries can I make in my Philips Airfryer?

How can I get the HomeID App?

How and when to use oil in my Philips Airfryer?

How much food can I prepare in my Philips Airfryer?

How to use presets on my Philips Airfryer?

Do I have to remove the rubber plug from my Philips Airfryer Pan?

What kind of food can I make in my Philips Airfryer?

There is a plastic smell coming from my Philips Airfryer

Can I use baking paper/tin foil in my Philips Airfryer?

Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?

Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?

Do I need to preheat my Philips Airfryer?

How to clean my Philips Airfryer

Why do I have to shake the food in my Philips Airfryer?

What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?

I cannot connect my Philips Kitchen Device with my HomeID app

My Philips HomeID App closed or crashed

My Philips Airfryer shows dashes or an error code

The on/off button light of my Philips Airfryer does not turn off

How to reset my Philips Kitchen Device and delete all information

I cannot control my Philips Kitchen Device with my HomeID App

My Philips Kitchen Device cannot find my home WiFi network

My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on

My Philips Airfryer does not heat up

How do I detach the basket of my Philips Airfryer from the pan?

My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list

My Philips Airfryer's homemade fries are not as expected

The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off

The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected

White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer

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