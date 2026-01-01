Sign up and enjoy 10%* off your first order

Use and care support for your product
Airfryer 3000 Series L Compact Airfryer
Register your product to confirm your warranty, stay informed and get tailored support.
Find answers about your product
- What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
- Why do I have to shake the food in my Philips Airfryer?
- How to clean my Philips Airfryer
- Do I need to preheat my Philips Airfryer?
- Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
- Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
- Can I use baking paper/tin foil in my Philips Airfryer?
- How do I improve cooking results with my Philips Airfryer?
- There is a plastic smell coming from my Philips Airfryer
- What kind of food can I make in my Philips Airfryer?
- How much food can I prepare in my Philips Airfryer?
- How and when to use oil in my Philips Airfryer?
- How can I get the HomeID App?
- Which frozen fries can I make in my Philips Airfryer?
- How do I get started with my Philips Airfryer?
Fix a problem
Troubleshooting for your Airfryer 3000 Series L Compact Airfryer.
- White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
- The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected
- The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
- My Philips Airfryer's homemade fries are not as expected
- My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
- My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
- My Philips Airfryer does not heat up
- My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on