Use and care support for your product
Easy Touch Stand Steamer
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Find answers about your product
- How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer / All-in-One Ironing Solution?
- Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
- Should my Philips Garment Steamer’s / All-in-One Ironing Solution's water tank be emptied after usage?
- Water leaks out from the base of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer
- Should I wash my Philips Stand Steamer’s mat/board cover?
- Do I need to adjust my Philips stand steamer’s settings per garment?
- How should I steam a shirt with my Philips stand steamer?
- How do I use my Philips stand garment steamer’s glove?
Fix a problem
Troubleshooting for your Easy Touch Stand Steamer.
- The hose of my Philips stand garment steamer is stiff
- My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
- My Philips Garment Steamer does not produce steam
- My Philips Stand Garment Steamer produces a croaking sound
- The head of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer drips water
- The base of my Philips Garment Steamer is leaking
- My Philips Stand Garment Steamer is steaming weakly or irregularly
- My Philips Stand Garment Steamer leaves wet spots on garments
- The hose of my Philips All-in-One Ironing Solution and Stand Steamer gets warm during use
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