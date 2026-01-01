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Azur 8000 Series Steam Iron
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- How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?
- How do I use the vertical steam function of my Philips Steam Iron?
- What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron?
- How do I clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Iron?
- There is water in my water tank of my Philips Steam Iron even before use
- What steam and temperature setting to use on my Philips Steam Iron for my garments?
Fix a problem
Troubleshooting for your Azur 8000 Series Steam Iron.
- My Philips Steam Iron is not heating up
- My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam
- The indicator light on my Philips Steam Iron is blinking/breathing
- My Philips Steam Iron does not remove creases
- The steam boost in my Philips Steam Iron is not working
- My Philips Steam Iron produces smoke when heating up
- My Philips Steam Iron leaves water droplets on garments while ironing
- My Philips Steam Iron leaks after ironing
- My Philips Steam Iron leaves a shine or imprint on the garment
- My Philips Steam Iron vibrates and makes a pumping sound
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