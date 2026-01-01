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Series 5000 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier
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Find answers about your product
- What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
- Should I reset my Philips Air Purifier or Humidifier after replacing or cleaning a filter?
- What do the indicators or error codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?
- What filters should I use with my Philips Air Purifier?
- How and when should I clean/replace my Air Purifier’s filters and sensor?
- How do the red and blue indicator lights in my Philips Humidifier work?
- I do not see the current humidity indication change. What can I do?
- No water vapor/mist coming out of my Philips Humidifier
- When should I replace my Philips Air Humidifier’s filters?
- What is the specification CADR in my Philips Air Purifier?
- Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
Fix a problem
Troubleshooting for your Series 5000 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier.
- There is a constant or flashing light on my Philips Air Purifier
- My Philips Air Purifier’s filter replacement indication stays on
- My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
- I cannot activate the functions of my Philips Air Purifier
- My Philips Dehumidifier smells bad or like plastic
- My Philips Dehumidifier is loud
- My Philips Dehumidifier does not work while switched on
- My Philips Dehumidifier is leaking
- My Philips Dehumidifier's full water tank light stays on
- My Philips Humidifier’s low water light indicator does not work
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