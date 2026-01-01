Use and care support for your product
Air purifier 1000 Series
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Find answers about your product
- What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
- Should I reset my Philips Air Purifier or Humidifier after replacing or cleaning a filter?
- What do my Philips Air Purifier’s lights mean
- Wi-Fi networks compatible with my Connected Philips Air Purifier
- How many Philips Air Care devices can connect to a smartphone?
- Can I switch off the Wi-Fi in my Philips Air Purifier and Air Humidifier?
- What do the indicators or error codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?
- How to handle Air Purifier Air Quality Indicator not turning Blue cases
- Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
Fix a problem
Troubleshooting for your Air purifier 1000 Series.
- I cannot connect my Philips Air Purifier or Air Performer with the App
- There is a constant or flashing light on my Philips Air Purifier
- My Philips Air Purifier’s air quality ring color does not change
- My Philips Air Purifier’s filter replacement indication stays on
- My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
- My Philips Air Purifier does not improve the air quality
- My Philips Air Purifier does not remove odors properly
- My Philips Air Purifier powers off unexpectedly
- My Philips Air Purifier is too loud
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